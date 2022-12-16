SDSU needs to find answer for Montana State rushing attack

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite beating Holy Cross 42-21 in the FCS Quarterfinals, the Jackrabbits top-ranked rushing defense gave up 261 yards, 213 to quarterback Matthew Sluka.

Either it’s a bad omen, or good warmup, for a similar kind of attack from Montana State this week in the FCS Semifinals (Saturday, 3:00 PM on ESPN 2).

The Bobcats have one of the top rushing offenses in the country going for just under 4500 yards. Most of that comes from their quarterbacks. Tommy Mellott Jackrabbit fans no doubt remember well. After burning SDSU as a freshman last year, he’s rushed for more than 1000 and passed for more than 1500.

Mellott has missed some time this season with injuries and his backup backup, Sean Chambers, has also emerged as a threat with more than 800 yards rushing. Add to the Bobcats’ mix the recent return of All-American running back Isaiah Ifanse from injury.

The Jacks feel like they know what they need to clean up from Holy Cross, and that will lead to a performance more on par with their standards.

