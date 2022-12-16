Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SDSU needs to find answer for Montana State rushing attack

Bobcat quarterback lead the way for an offense that has rushed for nearly 4500 yards
SDSU hosts Bobcats Saturday in FCS Semifinals
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite beating Holy Cross 42-21 in the FCS Quarterfinals, the Jackrabbits top-ranked rushing defense gave up 261 yards, 213 to quarterback Matthew Sluka.

Either it’s a bad omen, or good warmup, for a similar kind of attack from Montana State this week in the FCS Semifinals (Saturday, 3:00 PM on ESPN 2).

The Bobcats have one of the top rushing offenses in the country going for just under 4500 yards. Most of that comes from their quarterbacks. Tommy Mellott Jackrabbit fans no doubt remember well. After burning SDSU as a freshman last year, he’s rushed for more than 1000 and passed for more than 1500.

Mellott has missed some time this season with injuries and his backup backup, Sean Chambers, has also emerged as a threat with more than 800 yards rushing. Add to the Bobcats’ mix the recent return of All-American running back Isaiah Ifanse from injury.

The Jacks feel like they know what they need to clean up from Holy Cross, and that will lead to a performance more on par with their standards.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The little boy, Landen Hoffmann, survived the three-story descent with multiple broken bones...
Miracle recovery, mom speaks out about son thrown from Mall of America balcony
Aleksander Kurmoyarov and Mandie Miller were each charged with one count of Failure to Notify...
Mitchell police investigate couple traveling with 8-year-old daughter’s body
Lynn Guilliams, a language arts teacher at Fuquay-Varina Middle School, disarmed a 12-year-old...
Teacher disarms 12-year-old boy who allegedly fired gun in class
Longtime pub to relocate in growing northwest
Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls
I-90 closed
UPDATE: Part of I-90 closed starting 10 a.m.

Latest News

SDSU's Haleigh Timmer drives to the basket against #1 South Carolina at the Sanford Pentagon
Top-ranked South Carolina women pull away from SDSU
Red Raiders in Durham, NC, prior to NAIA Championship Saturday
Northwestern arrives in Durham and soaks in the experience
Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz will play college QB at Ohio State, not Washington
Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz will play QB at Ohio State instead of Washington
Matt McCarthy thinks championship experience will be a big plus in Saturday's title game
McCarty feels championship experience will help Northwestern Saturday