Sioux Falls School District cancels classes Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District has canceled classes on Friday.

The decision is based on the forecast for Friday.

The cancellation includes Kids Inc.

The district advises students and staff to stay indoors and stay safe.

As of 8:00 p.m. Thursday, more than 80 school districts in the Dakota News Now viewing area have reported closings or cancellations Friday.

Some of those districts include Aberdeen, Brandon Valley, Flandreau, Harrisburg, Madison and Pierre.

You can see a full list here.

