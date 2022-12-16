Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls plows to clear residential streets

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls announced that plows will enter select residential streets to remove drifting snow Friday morning.

Plowing will start at 10 a.m. on Friday morning in Zone 3 (see map below).

Sioux Falls plows will clear snow from residential streets in Zone 3.
Sioux Falls plows will clear snow from residential streets in Zone 3.(City of Sioux Falls)

No snow alert will be issued. Vehicles will not be ticketed or towed.

The Public Works Street Division will be plowing back drifted areas as needed. They encourage people not to park on the street over the next 24 hours.

“The city has experienced extreme high winds throught the day on Thursday and will continue all day Friday decreasing through the overnight,” says Dustin Hansen, street operations manager. “Our goal is to make sure the streets are safe for the traveling public.”

Staying informed

General snow removal information is available at SiouxFalls.Org/Snow and on cable channel CityLink. Subscribe to receive email snow alert notifications at SiouxFalls.Org/Snow and sign up for text message alerts by texting SNOWALERT to 888777. To find your snow zone or the location of zone boundaries, use our online interactive map at SiouxFalls.Org/Snow.

Snow alerts and updates also will be communicated via Twitter and Facebook. Follow the City of Sioux Falls at Twitter.Com/SiouxFallsSnow.

