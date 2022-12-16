Top-ranked South Carolina women pull away from SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State women’s basketball team battled with No. 1 South Carolina Thursday night but fell 62-44 at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Jackrabbits had the Gamecocks within striking distance during the fourth quarter, pulling within six points after a 7-0 run, but immediately gave up 11 straight and ultimately fell by 18 points.

The Jackrabbit defense held the reigning national champs to their lowest scoring total and lowest field goal percentage (34.3 percent) of the season, but could not come up with enough on offense to pull off the upset.

SDSU (7-5) also had a tough shooting night, completing just 27 percent of its attempts from the floor and knocking down only one 3-pointer. The Gamecocks (10-0), the top blocking team in the country, rejected 14 Jackrabbit shot attempts.

Myah Selland finished with 12 points and six rebounds for the Jacks. Brooklyn Meyer was also in double figures, scoring 10 points, and grabbed four boards. Haleigh Timmer chipped in six points and five rebounds while Madison Mathiowetz added five points.

Kallie Theisen’s seven rebounds were a team high. Tori Nelson led all players with four assists.

South Carolina’s Zia Cooke scored 18 points. Aliyah Boston, the reigning National Player of the Year, put up 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

The Gamecocks had a 48-41 advantage in rebounding and 17-10 edge in offensive boards. USC outscored the Jacks 12-3 in second chance points.

It was slow going in the opening minutes of the contest and the teams were tied at just four-all at the 3:41 mark of the first quarter. The Jacks took their only lead of the night, 8-7, off a Mathiowetz layup before USC ended the period with four straight points.

SDSU never let South Carolina get too far out of reach in the second period and the Jacks trailed by nine at the halftime break.

South Carolina quickly made it a 13-point game in the second half, but a steal-and-score by Timmer brought it back to an 11-point deficit and later hit a jumper to get back within single digits. The Gamecocks went up by as many as 15 in the third quarter and had a nine-point advantage with 10 minutes to play.

SDSU’s seven-point run in the fourth started with a Selland jumper followed by a Selland 3-point bucket. Dru Gylten hit a pair of free throws at the 6:38 mark to cut the deficit to six points. The Gamecocks ended the contest on a 15-3 run.

NOTES

SDSU moves to 2-2 against ranked opponents this season and 17-35 against ranked opponents in the Division I era.

The 18-point final margin is the third-closest game of the year for the Gamecocks.

Myah Selland has put up double figures in five straight games.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits return to Frost next week to open the Summit League season. SDSU hosts Oral Roberts Monday and Kansas City Wednesday.

