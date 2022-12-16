Avera Medical Minute
WEATHER ALERT: ‘No Travel Advisory’ active for most of South Dakota

Storm Exits by Friday Night
Conditions Improve This Weekend
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for much of the region. We have another First Alert Weather Day today as those alerts continue.

Flurries and light snow will continue this morning across mainly northern and eastern parts of the region. Minor snowfall accumulations are expected as this storm continues to exit the region this morning and this afternoon. The wind will still be gusting to around 40 mph causing white out conditions, especially in rural areas. No travel is advised on most of the roads in South Dakota, so please stay home if you can.

By this weekend, temperatures will continue to cool down. We’ll fall to the teens for highs, and overnight lows will be in the single digits. While there is a slight chance for snow next Wednesday, significantly colder air is on the way for the end of next week. Highs will only be in the single digits below zero, with morning lows down in the teens below zero. This will be some dangerous cold.

