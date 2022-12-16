Winter storm pushes back Red Kettle Campaign in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The winter storm has left more than 10 inches of snow on the ground in Aberdeen, which has closed down businesses, schools and now, it affecting the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

Due to hazardous conditions, the kettle bells stopped ringing in local businesses for three days this week.

”We’ve had to miss some days of red kettles due to the weather and the safety of having people drive to come out to them. It was just better to bring the kettles in and let people be safe,” said Aberdeen Salvation Army Envoy Joel Arthur.

Closing the kettles, however, has led Salvation Army staff to worry about meeting their fundraising goal this year. The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“I mean, our Christmas campaign, the Red Kettle, that’s when you see us the most. These two months, November and December, that’s when we’re out. That’s our biggest time of the year that we fundraise. It really helps us be able to meet those programs throughout the year,” said Arthur.

In an effort to give donations a push for the last week of the campaign, the Salvation Army is encouraging donors to give $20 on Tuesday, December 20th.

”I just think that would be really neat, $20 on the 20th. I think that’s really cool. Just something different, something to do,” said Arthur.

The funds raised from the Red Kettle Campaign help with year-round meal programs, including the free Christmas Banquet the Salvation Army will be hosting at 11:30 a.m on December 23rd.

”It’s important because we want the sense of community and family here, and we just want people to enjoy the spirit of Christmas. Almost nothing says that besides sitting down and eating together,” said Aberdeen Salvation Army Volunteer Coordinator Tony Jones.

Jones says the Salvation Army needs volunteers as well as donations.

“The snow really interrupted some of our plans, so we’re playing a little bit of catch-up. We’re always playing a little bit of catch-up during the holidays, but even more so now. We had some groups that were scheduled and they had to cancel, so we’re getting the warehouse in order. We always could use more bell ringers because a lot of those got cancelled this week with the snow,” said Jones.

Arthur says the Salvation Army has raised just under half of their $300,000 goal.

”What we do this Christmas campaign for is to provide for those other programs throughout the year. We need peoples’ help. We need people to come and volunteer. We want people to be safe, but we’ve got to put a big push this week. We’ve got to make our campaign,” said Arthur.

The Red Kettle Campaign will end on Christmas Eve.

Red Kettles can be found in Aberdeen at Walmart, Kessler’s, The Uptown Mall, Runnings, Ken’s and Hobby Lobby. You can volunteer to ring the Red Kettle Bells by going to registertoring.com or calling the Aberdeen Salvation Army at 605-225-7410.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.