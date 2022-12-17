Brutal Cold Settling in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The winter storm has finally moved out of the region. Despite that, we’re still going to deal with the wind a little bit and some frigid temperatures. Wind gusts around the region today will be in between 20 and 25 mph. With high temperatures stuck in the teens this afternoon, that wind will make it feel even colder out there.

Temperatures will continue to cool down through the rest of the weekend. We’ll fall to the teens for highs, and overnight lows will be in the single digits below zero. While there is a slight chance for snow next Wednesday, significantly colder air is on the way for the end of next week. Highs will only be in the single digits below zero, with morning lows down in the teens to near 20 below zero. This will be some dangerous cold.

