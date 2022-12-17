Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Brutal Cold Settling in

Temperatures Well-Below Average
Dangerous Cold Next Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The winter storm has finally moved out of the region. Despite that, we’re still going to deal with the wind a little bit and some frigid temperatures. Wind gusts around the region today will be in between 20 and 25 mph. With high temperatures stuck in the teens this afternoon, that wind will make it feel even colder out there.

Temperatures will continue to cool down through the rest of the weekend. We’ll fall to the teens for highs, and overnight lows will be in the single digits below zero. While there is a slight chance for snow next Wednesday, significantly colder air is on the way for the end of next week. Highs will only be in the single digits below zero, with morning lows down in the teens to near 20 below zero. This will be some dangerous cold.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract
Aleksander Kurmoyarov and Mandie Miller were each charged with one count of Failure to Notify...
Additional charge, no-bond for couple hauling 8-year-old daughter’s body
Aleksander Kurmoyarov and Mandie Miller were each charged with one count of Failure to Notify...
Mitchell police investigate couple traveling with 8-year-old daughter’s body
Car crashes into building on 54th and Cliff
Police: Man drives into Sioux Falls business
The Pennington County Search and Rescue reports a snowcat helped rescue a man stranded in his...
Man stranded for days in winter storm rescued by Pennington County responders

Latest News

Major roads remain closed throughout much of South Dakota, particularly in the central part of...
WEATHER ALERT: ‘No Travel Advisory’ active for most of South Dakota
Cold Weekend Incoming
Tyler Roney's Friday Weather Update
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
No travel advised for most of South Dakota (Friday)
WEATHER ALERT: ‘No Travel Advisory’ still active for most of South Dakota