Dell Rapids business looks to help with snowy weather

When another snow day hit Dell Rapids, Pinz wanted to try and make sure everyone had a meal with businesses and school closed.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A typical snow day can be busy for Pinz in Dell Rapids, especially on a Friday. The bowling alley sees a lot of kids and families make their way in to take advantage of the day off.

But a snow day isn’t something that everybody looks forward to. For some families, it means they may be missing meals with school closed. So owner Casey McCoy decided he try and help out.

“Just, the wheels started turning. It was probably only about 15 minutes before we opened, and I’m like, ‘Carla, I have this idea. I know that we have enough to do right now.’ But I just really feel like we need to do this. Because food is very important to us at Pinz, and this family.” McCoy said.

McCoy and his staff made lunches: sandwhiches, along with veggie fries and oranges, for people to grab if they needed it. They left their back door open and the cooler alone, so people could take what they needed without having to ask for it. And they finished it all before they opened Friday.

“And I looked at my watch and went, ‘It’s 10:40. We open at 11:00.’ ‘Yeah, we got time!’ It was perfect.” Manager Carla Schmidt said.

They posted about their work online, to let every know that they’d continue to keep food in the cooler for people in need. McCoy said it’s the least they can do to help their community that already has a number of helpers around.

“It’s because I’m surrounded by inspiring people that I want to do inspiring things. That’s what it really comes down to. This community has inspiring me in so many ways.” McCoy said.

Schmidt said it’s the neighborly thing to do and be there when the community needs it.

“Eveybody deserves to have a meal. And we can’t foretell what mother nature wants to do or how she times things.” Schmidt said.

It didn’t take long for people in town and online to notice what Pinz had done. But McCoy said that attention sits behind their mission of trying to help people out.

“It means a ton to me that people appreciate the work we do. But ultimately, we wouldn’t have been able to do it without those people, without our customers coming in and being our patrons.” McCoy said.

McCoy said he hopes that what they’ve done to try and help others in the community will do the same. Either in Dell Rapids, or in other towns across South Dakota.

