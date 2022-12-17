Experienced Northwestern prepped and ready for NAIA National Championship game

DURHAM, N.C. (Dakota News Now) - The Northwestern Red Raiders are less than 12 hours away from playing for the NAIA National Championship in Durham, North Carolina, against Keiser (FL).

Final practices and prep work were put in today ahead of the game tomorrow.

Northwestern came up short in the title game two years ago and that experience has them confident they’re ready to get the job done this time and bring home the program’s first national title since 1983.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 AM on ESPN Plus. We’ll have highlights and more tomorrow on Dakota News Now.

