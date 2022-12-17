Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Experienced Northwestern prepped and ready for NAIA National Championship game

Red Raiders seek first title since 1983 tomorrow against Keiser at 11:00 AM
Red Raiders seeking first national title since 1983
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (Dakota News Now) - The Northwestern Red Raiders are less than 12 hours away from playing for the NAIA National Championship in Durham, North Carolina, against Keiser (FL).
Final practices and prep work were put in today ahead of the game tomorrow.

Northwestern came up short in the title game two years ago and that experience has them confident they’re ready to get the job done this time and bring home the program’s first national title since 1983.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 AM on ESPN Plus. We’ll have highlights and more tomorrow on Dakota News Now.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleksander Kurmoyarov and Mandie Miller were each charged with one count of Failure to Notify...
Mitchell police investigate couple traveling with 8-year-old daughter’s body
SFPD released the name of the victim in a Dec. 5 accident.
Police: Name released in fatal truck accident near Sioux Falls
The little boy, Landen Hoffmann, survived the three-story descent with multiple broken bones...
Miracle recovery, mom speaks out about son thrown from Mall of America balcony
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Three dead in icy highway crash near Parkston
Aleksander Kurmoyarov and Mandie Miller were each charged with one count of Failure to Notify...
Additional charge, no-bond for couple hauling 8-year-old daughter’s body

Latest News

Reverse layup during LNI semifinal win over Lakota Tech
Sayler & White River advance to LNI Championship
Cartwright reacts to making a three point shot during USF's 71-48 win over Mankato
Sioux Falls basketball earns split with ranked MSU-Mankato squads at Stewart Center
Celebrates touchdown in win over Illinois State
SDSU’s Mark Gronowski hopes to be difference maker this time against Montana State
SDSU's Haleigh Timmer drives to the basket against #1 South Carolina at the Sanford Pentagon
Top-ranked South Carolina women pull away from SDSU