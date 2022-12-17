Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Gas prices tumble to 15-month low

What does this week's economic data mean for your budget and your final holiday shopping plans? (CNN, POOL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your wallet is likely taking a hit this holiday season, but prices at the pump are providing some relief.

Gas prices have dropped again, falling to a 15-month low.

AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas is now $3.18.

That is 14 cents lower than the previous week and 56 cents lower than a month ago.

Nineteen states now have an average gas price of under $3 a gallon, including Minnesota, Ohio and Colorado.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract
Aleksander Kurmoyarov and Mandie Miller were each charged with one count of Failure to Notify...
Additional charge, no-bond for couple hauling 8-year-old daughter’s body
Car crashes into building on 54th and Cliff
Police: Man drives into Sioux Falls business
Aleksander Kurmoyarov and Mandie Miller were each charged with one count of Failure to Notify...
Mitchell police investigate couple traveling with 8-year-old daughter’s body
Road Closed
Penalties mount for those who ignore South Dakota road closures

Latest News

Croatia's Ivan Perisic, left, and /mo19, fight for the ball during the World Cup third-place...
Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place at World Cup
The suspect conspired to kill dozens involved with the Jan. 6 investigation, according to court...
Records: Capitol rioter plotted to kill federal agents
Shirley Eikhard, the singer-songwriter who supplied songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris, Anne...
‘Something to Talk About’ songwriter Shirley Eikhard dies
What does this week's economic data mean for your budget and your final holiday shopping plans?...
Holiday home stretch vs uncertain economy