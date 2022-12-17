Neighborhood kids raise over $2,000 for the Salvation Army in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Each year we are reminded of those who are less fortunate, especially during the holidays. A group of neighborhood kids in Sioux Falls took it on themselves to ensure more families are able to enjoy a merry Christmas.

A neighborhood located in southeastern Sioux Falls is where you can find the Williams family.

“Last year, Lila and Lucas approached me because we live on this super festive street where everybody decorates and has beautiful lights, and they wanted to take advantage of having all this traffic, and Lila said, ‘Can we do a fundraiser,’” said Erinn Williams, Lila and Lucas Williams’ mother.

Lila and Lucas originally thought of a hot cocoa stand, but instead landed on cupcakes, candy canes, and a toy drive.

“We used our mom to do the flavors for the frosting, and then we poured marshmallows on it so then it tasted good,” Lucas said.

“It’s something that they could do without a lot of interaction with us as adults. I mean, we did a lot of prep, and then we just kind of let them have at it on their own,” Erinn said.

Other neighborhood kids got involved as well.

“When we all gathered together on the cupcake stand, there were so many people there. We got a lot of donations and money for kids and grown-ups and other families,” Layla Otto said.

A lot of donations may even be a bit of an understatement: they raised $2751 and dozens of toys.

Thursday night, they loaded everything that they had raised, braved the wintery conditions, and drove them over to the Salvation Army.

“I feel happy that other kids can have a happy holiday,” Otto said.

“It’s important to have gifts so that they can have joy when they get toys,” Lucas said.

“Probably was one of my favorite activities of this entire winter,” Lila said.

These kids created a new holiday tradition and a mother who couldn’t be more proud.

“It’s amazing. I’m really proud of my kids. I think having kids that are this sweet and this kind is something to be really proud of,” Erinn said.

