Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sayler & White River advance to LNI Championship

Defeat Lakota Tech 52-43 and will face Rapid City Christian for title tomorrow
Defeat Lakota Tech 52-43
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two days after becoming the 44th player in South Dakota history to reach the 2,000 career point mark, Joe Sayler and his White River Tigers advanced to the championship of the Lakota Nation Invitational on Friday night with a 52-43 victory over Lakota Tech.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleksander Kurmoyarov and Mandie Miller were each charged with one count of Failure to Notify...
Mitchell police investigate couple traveling with 8-year-old daughter’s body
SFPD released the name of the victim in a Dec. 5 accident.
Police: Name released in fatal truck accident near Sioux Falls
The little boy, Landen Hoffmann, survived the three-story descent with multiple broken bones...
Miracle recovery, mom speaks out about son thrown from Mall of America balcony
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Three dead in icy highway crash near Parkston
Aleksander Kurmoyarov and Mandie Miller were each charged with one count of Failure to Notify...
Additional charge, no-bond for couple hauling 8-year-old daughter’s body

Latest News

Cartwright reacts to making a three point shot during USF's 71-48 win over Mankato
Sioux Falls basketball earns split with ranked MSU-Mankato squads at Stewart Center
Celebrates touchdown in win over Illinois State
SDSU’s Mark Gronowski hopes to be difference maker this time against Montana State
Red Raiders prep for NAIA title game in Durham, North Carolina
Experienced Northwestern prepped and ready for NAIA National Championship game
SDSU's Haleigh Timmer drives to the basket against #1 South Carolina at the Sanford Pentagon
Top-ranked South Carolina women pull away from SDSU