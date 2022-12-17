Sayler & White River advance to LNI Championship

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two days after becoming the 44th player in South Dakota history to reach the 2,000 career point mark, Joe Sayler and his White River Tigers advanced to the championship of the Lakota Nation Invitational on Friday night with a 52-43 victory over Lakota Tech.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.