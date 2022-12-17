SDSU’s Mark Gronowski hopes to be difference maker this time against Montana State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State is less than 24 hours away from their FCS Semifinal rematch with Montana State, a team they lost to one year ago in the same position 31-17.

Aside from the change in venue from Bozeman to Brookings, the biggest difference in this year’s game is the presence of SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski. After suffering a knee injuy in the spring 2021 national title game, Mark had to miss all of the fall season, including their agonizing season ending defeat.

The sophomore is healthy this year, throwing for more than 2500 yards and 21 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He’s also started to run more in the playoffs, giving SDSU a dual threat under center, a place he’s happy to be after have to watch a year ago.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3:00 PM with live television on ESPN 2. We’ll have live coverage on our social media pages and live report from Dana J. Dykhouse following the conclusion of the game on Dakota News Now at 6:00 PM.

The SDSU-MSU winner advances to the FCS National Championship game in Frisco, Texas, on January 8th against defending national champion North Dakota State. The Bison escaped an upset bid in the Fargodome from 7th seeded Incarnate Word on Friday night, winning their FCS Semifinal 35-32.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.