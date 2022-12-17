Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SDSU’s Mark Gronowski hopes to be difference maker this time against Montana State

Sophomore quarterback sat out last year’s 31-17 semifinal loss to the Bobcats recovering from a knee injury
SDSU sophomore quarterback appears fully recovered after missing 2021 with knee injury
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State is less than 24 hours away from their FCS Semifinal rematch with Montana State, a team they lost to one year ago in the same position 31-17.

Aside from the change in venue from Bozeman to Brookings, the biggest difference in this year’s game is the presence of SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski. After suffering a knee injuy in the spring 2021 national title game, Mark had to miss all of the fall season, including their agonizing season ending defeat.

The sophomore is healthy this year, throwing for more than 2500 yards and 21 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He’s also started to run more in the playoffs, giving SDSU a dual threat under center, a place he’s happy to be after have to watch a year ago.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3:00 PM with live television on ESPN 2. We’ll have live coverage on our social media pages and live report from Dana J. Dykhouse following the conclusion of the game on Dakota News Now at 6:00 PM.

The SDSU-MSU winner advances to the FCS National Championship game in Frisco, Texas, on January 8th against defending national champion North Dakota State. The Bison escaped an upset bid in the Fargodome from 7th seeded Incarnate Word on Friday night, winning their FCS Semifinal 35-32.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleksander Kurmoyarov and Mandie Miller were each charged with one count of Failure to Notify...
Mitchell police investigate couple traveling with 8-year-old daughter’s body
SFPD released the name of the victim in a Dec. 5 accident.
Police: Name released in fatal truck accident near Sioux Falls
The little boy, Landen Hoffmann, survived the three-story descent with multiple broken bones...
Miracle recovery, mom speaks out about son thrown from Mall of America balcony
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Three dead in icy highway crash near Parkston
Aleksander Kurmoyarov and Mandie Miller were each charged with one count of Failure to Notify...
Additional charge, no-bond for couple hauling 8-year-old daughter’s body

Latest News

Reverse layup during LNI semifinal win over Lakota Tech
Sayler & White River advance to LNI Championship
Cartwright reacts to making a three point shot during USF's 71-48 win over Mankato
Sioux Falls basketball earns split with ranked MSU-Mankato squads at Stewart Center
Red Raiders prep for NAIA title game in Durham, North Carolina
Experienced Northwestern prepped and ready for NAIA National Championship game
SDSU's Haleigh Timmer drives to the basket against #1 South Carolina at the Sanford Pentagon
Top-ranked South Carolina women pull away from SDSU