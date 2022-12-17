Sioux Falls basketball earns split with ranked MSU-Mankato squads at Stewart Center

Avera Medical Minute
Coo men rip 14th ranked Mankato 71-48, women fall to 4th ranked Mavericks 92-54
By Zach Borg and Maddie Brink
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MEN’S RECAP

The University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team hosted the #14 Minnesota State Mavericks tonight coming away with a 71-48 victory.

WHAT HAPPENED

· The Cougars opened tonight’s game strong as they led the Mavs 41-21 at the half and never looked back.

· Sioux Falls found themselves at the free throw line quite often tonight going 19-23.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Kenji Scales led the Cougars with 17 points on the night followed by Matt Cartwright with 15 points and Noah Puetz with 14.

· Scales went 10-10 from the line tonight followed by Jack Cartwright who also shot 100% from the free throw line.

· Puetz pulled down eight of USFs 44 rebounds followed by Zane Alm, Matt Cartwright and Kenji Scales each with seven.

TEAM STATISTICS

· USF went 24-61 from the field this evening while going 19-23 from the free throw line.

· The Cougars pulled down 44 rebounds on the night with 32 coming from the defensive side of the ball.

· Sioux Falls led tonight’s matchup for just over 34 minutes with their largest lead of 25 coming in the second half.

UP NEXT

Be sure to break out your Christmas sweaters as Sioux Falls gets set to host Concordia – St. Paul tomorrow night at the Stewart Center for their annual Ugly Christmas Sweater game. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. with the men’s game to follow at 5:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S RECAP

The University of Sioux Falls women’s basketball team took on #4 Minnesota State tonight falling 54-92 and to 4-8 on the year.

WHAT HAPPENED

· Olivia Gamoke led the Cougars through the first half with eight points, four rebounds and two blocks.

· The Cougars struggled against an aggressive Maverick defense tonight as USF was forced to 29 turnovers this evening.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Gamoke led the Cougers in just about every category tonight going 2-2 from the free throw line and 3-6 from beyond the arch with 13 points on the night. Gamoke ended the night with eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

· Tayah Leenderts put up 10 points of her own on the night as the Cougars second leading scorer while going 4-6 from the field.

· Brecli Honner and Megan Fannin also went 2-2 from the free throw line tonight

TEAM STATISTICS

· USF went 20-54 from the field this evening while going 8-14 from the free throw line.

· The Cougars pulled down 30 rebounds on the night with 22 coming from the defensive side of the ball.

UP NEXT

