Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Toddler hospitalized after shooting himself with gun left on bed, police said

Police say a toddler has been sent to the hospital in an accidental shooting.
Police say a toddler has been sent to the hospital in an accidental shooting.(LPETTET via Canva)
By Ben Schwartz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a child suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding a gun inside a bedroom.

According to the Bluefield Police Department, officers were called to a home regarding a 2-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg Thursday night.

Det. Kenneth Adams said the boy suffered severe bleeding and trauma to his leg. The toddler was transported to the hospital with stable vital signs.

According to Adams, the boy’s self-inflicted gunshot wound came from a 40-caliber handgun, which was left on a bed the toddler and others were playing on.

Two other children, 4 and 6 years old, also live in the home. Adams said they have since been placed in the care of another family member following a response from child protective services.

Authorities said the child’s parents will likely be facing charges stemming from the shooting.

According to Bluefield police, the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleksander Kurmoyarov and Mandie Miller were each charged with one count of Failure to Notify...
Mitchell police investigate couple traveling with 8-year-old daughter’s body
SFPD released the name of the victim in a Dec. 5 accident.
Police: Name released in fatal truck accident near Sioux Falls
The little boy, Landen Hoffmann, survived the three-story descent with multiple broken bones...
Miracle recovery, mom speaks out about son thrown from Mall of America balcony
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Three dead in icy highway crash near Parkston
SD511.Org map
Majority of SD highways under ‘no travel advisory’

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 criminal charges for Trump
Dakota News Now at 6:30
FILE - A sign warns travelers not to bring guns through the Transportation Security...
TSA raising fines after finding record guns in carry-ons
Neighborhood kids raise over $2,000 and toys for the Salvation Army in Sioux Falls
Neighborhood kids raise over $2,000 for the Salvation Army in Sioux Falls
Neighborhood kids raise over $2,000 for the Salvation Army in Sioux Falls
Neighborhood kids raise over $2,000 for the Salvation Army in Sioux Falls