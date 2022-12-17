Avera Medical Minute
UPDATE: Portions of Interstates 90 and 29 reopen Saturday morning

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says portions of Interstate 90 and 29 have reopened.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border reopened at 9 a.m. Saturday.

All remaining closures on I-90 will be reopened by mid-day Saturday.

Due to the cold temperatures and windy conditions, applying chemical and salt are not effective treatment options.

Drivers are urged to be cautious of ice-covered, slippery roads, and snow covered shoulders. Drivers are advised to use extra caution and reduce travel speed.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

