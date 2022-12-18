Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

One person killed in a vehicle and snowmobile accident

(file)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was killed in an SUV and snowmobile accident near Hartford Saturday evening.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was disputed to the area of South Dakota Highway 38 and 462nd Avenue around 6:30 pm. Life-saving measures were performed by first responders for the driver of the snowmobile. However, the driver of the snowmobile, a 42-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The occupants of the SUV were uninjured. Avera Careflight helicopter was also dispatched to the scene.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hartford Fire Department, Humboldt Ambulance, Emergency Management, and Avera CareFlight.

The crash is still under investigation by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract
Aleksander Kurmoyarov and Mandie Miller were each charged with one count of Failure to Notify...
Additional charge, no-bond for couple hauling 8-year-old daughter’s body
Car crashes into building on 54th and Cliff
Police: Man drives into Sioux Falls business
Road Closed
Penalties mount for those who ignore South Dakota road closures
Aleksander Kurmoyarov and Mandie Miller were each charged with one count of Failure to Notify...
Mitchell police investigate couple traveling with 8-year-old daughter’s body

Latest News

Family and friends gather to remember Manny Christopher at Gateway
South Dakota takes part in Wreaths Across America Saturday
UPDATE: Portions of Interstates 90 and 29 reopen Saturday morning
Cartwright reacts to making a three point shot during USF's 71-48 win over Mankato
USF-Mankato Doubleheader