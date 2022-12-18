Sioux Falls Christian boys top O’Gorman
Chargers beat Knights 64-59
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though prep basketball began to ramp up again Saturday following this week’s blizzard, Sioux Falls Christian fifth ranked boys team got the jump on many by winning at Elk Point-Jefferson last night.
Today the Chargers followed that up with a 64-59 victory over visiting O’Gorman. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
