TONIGHT: Chanukah Celebration & Public Menorah Lighting in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 7th Annual Chanukah Celebration & Public Menorah Lighting in Sioux Falls will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday night.

The event at the Empire Mall will feature juggling, latkes, donuts, gelt, and Chanukah music fun for the whole family.

A special “Can-orah,” a menorah made of cans, will also be on display with all canned food being donated to Feeding South Dakota.

More information can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/405026771750765/

Chanukah Celebration & Public Menorah Lighting
Chanukah Celebration & Public Menorah Lighting(Dakota News Now)

