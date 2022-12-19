2023 One Book Siouxland selection announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Siouxland Libraries has chosen a short story collection about life on the high plains as the One Book selection for 2023.

Accidental Rancher by Eliza Blue was selected as the book for the Sioux Falls community to read and discuss in the coming year.

According to Siouxland Libraries, Blue will hold a conversation about the book in Sioux Falls on April 22, 2023. The author talk will be accompanied by additional programming related to this year’s book.

At the time of this writing, the book is on the shelves of the following Siouxland Library locations: Downtown, Oak View, Hartford, Crooks, Brandon, and Colton.

Find more information at SiouxlandLib.Org/One-Book.

