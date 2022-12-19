Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen police warn of potential scam

Police are getting more reports of scam calls, and want you to know the red flags
Police are getting more reports of scam calls, and want you to know the red flags
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the Aberdeen Police Department say phone scammers claim they are collecting donations on behalf of the department.

According to the Aberdeen, SD Police Department Facebook post, the officers with the department say they are unsure if these callers are legitimate since they are claiming to be with an organization they have never heard of or are affiliated with.

In general, the officers say they do not call asking for random donations and urge the public to use their best judgment.

