Augustana splits Sunday hoops doubleheader with Winona State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMEN’S RECAP

The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Warriors of the Winona State, 73-57, in the Sanford Pentagon on Sunday afternoon. Augustana advances to 10-2 overall while holding a 5-2 record in the NSIC. Winona State moves to a 8-5 overall record while being 2-5 in the loop.

Augustana opened the first quarter with a 9-2 run with scoring opened by a 3-pointer from Aislinn Duffy. Duffy collected seven of the Vikings first nine points with an additional basket from Micheala Jewett. Augustana shot 8-of-16 (.500) compared to WSU’s 5-of-15 (.333) in the first 10 minutes of play. Four Vikings knocked it down from deep coming from Duffy, Lauren Sees, Jennifer Aadland and CJ Adamson.

The Vikings kept the momentum rolling into the second quarter opening the period with a 3-pointer from Adamson. Augustana allowed an early 13-6 run from the Warriors in the first half of the period until a 6-0 run from the Vikings pushed AU up by nine. A final 3-pointer from Sees sent Augustana upfront heading into halftime 37-26.

The third period was opened by an early 9-3 run by the Warriors that was soon ended by a 13-2 run returned by the Vikings. In the scoring run, Augustana saw back-to-back 3-pointers by Aadland both assisted by Sees. The Vikings shot 50 percent from the field, behind the arc and from the charity stripe in the third period.

Augustana cruised through the fourth period opened by an early layup from Kenzie Rensch. Aby Phipps led the Vikings in scoring during the final 10 minutes of play. Phipps totaled five points in the period with 2-points happening in the first few seconds of the period and another from behind the arc for 3-points.

Overall, Augstanana was led in scoring by Sees with 17 points, Duffy with 15 and a career-high 14 points from Adamson. Jewett led the squad in rebounds, grabbing seven while Duffy collected six.

Up NextThe Augustana women’s basketball team returns to action tomorrow evening to face Mount Marty in the Sanford Pentagon at 7 p.m.

MEN’S RECAP

For the second-straight day, the Augustana men’s basketball team went to overtime, but this time the extra period was not as kind. The Vikings fell 82-79 in two overtimes to Winona State in the Sanford Pentagon.

The Vikings (7-6, 3-4 NSIC) controlled for the majority of the contest, leading for over 37 of the possible 50 minutes, but 12 lead changes and eight ties later, the Vikings were on the wrong side of the final score.

Ryan Miller led AU with 23 points while Akoi Akoi added 19 points. Jadan Graves had another solid all-around game with 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. However, Winona State saw Luke Martens go off for 31 points, easily a career-best as he hit what would be the game-winner with 1.4 seconds remaining in the second overtime.

Augustana led 25-18 at halftime and pushed its lead to 38-20 in the opening minutes of the second half. However, the visiting Warriors (7-5, 2-5) chipped away at that lead and tied it at 63-all with 42 seconds remaining in regulation.

That would send the game to overtime where Augustana shot 80 percent and Winona State 66.7 percent in what turned into a high-scoring affair. However, neither team could forge ahead and the game went into the second overtime tied at 74.

The second overtime was not as kind offensively from the field as both squads combined to make just one field goal, rather the physical contest was trading points at the charity stripe. The lone basket was then scored on Martens’ 3-pointer with just over a second remaining.

Augustana returns to action Saturday, Dec. 31, at Wayne State. The contest is slated for a 3:30 p.m. start.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.