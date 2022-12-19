Dangerously cold temps expected this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Advisories and Wind Chill Watches are in effect for much of the area for tonight through Friday as cold air settles in.

Feels-like temperatures will fall into the -30s and even -40s for much of this upcoming week. If you haven’t prepared a winter safety kit, now is a good time to do so, especially with traveling increasing around the holiday season.

On top of that, we’re tracking some more snowfall for Wednesday, bringing some more accumulation across the region. It will begin on Wednesday morning in northern South Dakota and quickly race south. Accumulations of around 1 to 3 inches will be common, with heavier totals as you head toward Nebraska and Iowa.

Temperatures will begin to moderate a little bit more, heading toward next week and after Christmas. Other than some chances for a few flurries, no major storms are anticipated around Christmas.

