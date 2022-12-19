Avera Medical Minute
Extremely Cold this Week

Tracking More Snow on Wednesday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Wind Chill Watches are in effect for much of the area for Monday night through Friday as cold air settles in. Feels-like temperatures will be falling into the 30s and even 40s below zero for much of this upcoming week. If you didn’t have your winter kit prepped in your car, now is a good time to think about that, especially with traveling increasing heading toward Christmas.

On top of that, we’re tracking some more snowfall for Wednesday which will look to bring some more accumulation across the region. It’s going to begin on Wednesday morning in northern South Dakota and quickly race south. Accumulations of around 1 to 3 inches will be common with heavier totals as you head toward Nebraska and Iowa.

Temperatures will begin to moderate a little bit more heading toward next week and after Christmas. Other than some chances for a few flurries, no major storms are anticipated around Christmas.

