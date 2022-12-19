Holiday event encourages Aberdeen shoppers to stay local

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The holidays are fast approaching, and the Aberdeen Downtown Association is encouraging Hub City shoppers to stay local.

On Monday, the Aberdeen Downtown Association hosted a Mistletoe on Main event, which featured sales at small businesses along Main Street in Aberdeen. Each participating store also included holiday events, such as live music at Karisma Boutique and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus at The Market on the Plaza.

The event was originally scheduled for the week prior, but had to be postponed due to the winter storm that left almost a foot of snow on the ground in Aberdeen.

That winter storm also closed many businesses in Aberdeen. Brodie Mueller, the co-owner of The Market on the Plaza, says the holiday season is an important time for small businesses. After closing his own store for several days during the winter storm, he says it’s now even more important to shop locally.

“You know, inclement weather, it’s a double-edged sword. You don’t want to risk your employees’ safety coming in, but you also don’t want to be open if no one else is coming in. We felt that it was necessary to close. So yeah, it is super important that people still get out and support us. This is a big time of year for a lot of people, and small business is included in that,” said Mueller.

Mueller encourages shoppers to not only stop in The Market on the Plaza, but all the businesses along Main Street.

”There’s so much going on on Main Street right now with all the small businesses, and all of them are locally owned. So, when you go up and down Main Street, not just at The Market, but you go to Shoe Science and you go to Karisma and you go to Arrow, you’re supporting your neighbors and it could not be more important,” said Mueller.

Picking up a present at a local business also makes the gift that much more meaningful.

”In a world of online shopping, being able to come in and feel the thing that you’re buying and know that that’s going to that person, it just adds that little something special,” said Mueller.

Alexa Sheldon, the Executive Director of the Aberdeen Downtown Association, says local businesses had a tough week during the winter storm.

”I would just want to thank our local businesses for working so hard. It’s been tough with the closures in the last week. Even one day of being closed can be a huge hit to a local business. So, if anyone can come out and help support them and give them a boost after that tough week last week, that would be really amazing,” said Sheldon.

Shopping locally not only supports business owners, but the entire Aberdeen community.

”When you shop local, you are making a personal investment back into Aberdeen. Not only are you supporting the local business owners, who put their heart and soul into their businesses, you are also inviting those businesses to spend that money again into the local economy by using local vendors and suppliers. It’s really a win-win,” said Sheldon.

