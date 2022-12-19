Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Minnehaha County captain identifies man in Sunday’s fatal snowmobile accident

Police Lights
Police Lights(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on Sunday’s fatal snowmobile and SUV accident that left one man dead.

Captain Adam Zishka with Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department said a group of snowmobile riders were in the area when one of the men flipped near South Dakota Highway 38 and 462nd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. As the driver attempted to collect his snowmobile, a man driving an oncoming SUV said he did not have enough time to slow down before colliding with the driver of the snowmobile.

Officers with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene along with the fire department, and an Avera Careflight helicopter was dispatched as well. First responders attempted life-saving measures for the driver of the snowmobile, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the SUV were uninjured.

Captain Zishka identified the 42-year-old driver of the snowmobile as Jarvis Brende from Baltic, S.D.

The crash is still under investigation by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding parties

The Hartford Fire Department, Humboldt Ambulance, Emergency Management, Sioux Falls Crime Line and Avera CareFlight assisted the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in a vehicle and snowmobile accident
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into waters off east coast
Tucker Kraft celebrates his touchdown catch in SDSU's 39-18 win over Montana State in the FCS...
FRISCO BOUND! Jackrabbits dominate Montana State in FCS Semifinals
Protecting your vehicle from key fob hackers, thieves
Protecting your car from key fob hackers, thieves

Latest News

Lew Chuol Lew was arrested.
Police: Burglar breaks into home while fleeing police
Police: Man and woman wear medical masks & gloves during robbery
Joan Adam
South Dakota Secretary of Health Joan Adam retires
Snowstorm
Penalties mount for those who illegally dump snow