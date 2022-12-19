Minnehaha County captain identifies man in Sunday’s fatal snowmobile accident

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on Sunday’s fatal snowmobile and SUV accident that left one man dead.

Captain Adam Zishka with Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department said a group of snowmobile riders were in the area when one of the men flipped near South Dakota Highway 38 and 462nd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. As the driver attempted to collect his snowmobile, a man driving an oncoming SUV said he did not have enough time to slow down before colliding with the driver of the snowmobile.

Officers with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene along with the fire department, and an Avera Careflight helicopter was dispatched as well. First responders attempted life-saving measures for the driver of the snowmobile, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the SUV were uninjured.

Captain Zishka identified the 42-year-old driver of the snowmobile as Jarvis Brende from Baltic, S.D.

The crash is still under investigation by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding parties

The Hartford Fire Department, Humboldt Ambulance, Emergency Management, Sioux Falls Crime Line and Avera CareFlight assisted the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

