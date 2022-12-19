Avera Medical Minute
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered

It is believed the individual hit a patch of thin ice and broke through.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The body of a missing Bitter Lake snowmobiler was located in northeastern South Dakota Monday.

He is believed to have broken through a patch of thin ice.

Sunday evening, the Day County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a snowmobiling incident south of Waubay. The snowmobiler had not been heard from since earlier in the afternoon.

The Day County Sheriff’s Office, along with South Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, several local community volunteers, and Codington County Search and Rescue began conducting a search south of Waubay, South Dakota, near Bitter Lake, in the area of the last phone ping.

Search efforts were continued throughout the night.

Monday morning, the Day County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Game Fish & Parks, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Codington County Search and Rescue, with the help of Day County community members, located and recovered the body of the snowmobiler from Bitter Lake.

No criminal charges are pending. The Day County Sheriff’s Office sends their deepest condolences to the family and friends in this accident.

