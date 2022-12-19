Sanford Health announces their top baby names of 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health went through the records of all the babies named at their hospital this year to come up with a list of the most popular names for 2022.

Sanford said Oliver is the most popular name for newborn boys born at Sanford Health for the second year in a row. For girls, Olivia was the most popular name, moving up four spots from number five in 2021, according to their press release.

Clinching the second-place spot for most popular boy names is Hudson, while Ava came in second for girl names. Moving up one spot from 2021 in both boys and girls categories, Liam moved to the number three spot for boys, while Evelyn came in third for girls. Both Liam and Evelyn placed fourth in 2021. Harper, Emma, and Amelia tied for fourth for girl names, while Theodore was the lone fourth-place name for boys. William and Brooks tied for fifth place for the boys, and Eleanor tied for fifth place for the girls.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.