Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sanford Health announces their top baby names of 2022

Baby's feet
Baby's feet(Fé Ngô)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health went through the records of all the babies named at their hospital this year to come up with a list of the most popular names for 2022.

Sanford said Oliver is the most popular name for newborn boys born at Sanford Health for the second year in a row. For girls, Olivia was the most popular name, moving up four spots from number five in 2021, according to their press release.

Clinching the second-place spot for most popular boy names is Hudson, while Ava came in second for girl names. Moving up one spot from 2021 in both boys and girls categories, Liam moved to the number three spot for boys, while Evelyn came in third for girls. Both Liam and Evelyn placed fourth in 2021. Harper, Emma, and Amelia tied for fourth for girl names, while Theodore was the lone fourth-place name for boys. William and Brooks tied for fifth place for the boys, and Eleanor tied for fifth place for the girls.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in a vehicle and snowmobile accident
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into waters off east coast
Tucker Kraft celebrates his touchdown catch in SDSU's 39-18 win over Montana State in the FCS...
FRISCO BOUND! Jackrabbits dominate Montana State in FCS Semifinals
Protecting your vehicle from key fob hackers, thieves
Protecting your car from key fob hackers, thieves

Latest News

Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota last weekend
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison
MN AG announces public meetings on proposed Fairview/Sanford merger
Siouxland Libraries announced their selection for the 2023 One Book Siouxland read.
2023 One Book Siouxland selection announced
Lew Chuol Lew was arrested.
Police: Burglar breaks into home while fleeing police