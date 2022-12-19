Avera Medical Minute
Police: Burglar breaks into home while fleeing police

Lew Chuol Lew was arrested.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a man broke into a family’s home in eastern Sioux Falls while the police were in pursuit of him for a separate incident Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call near the 2700 block of E 8th St. in the early morning hours of Dec. 17. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn, the reporting party stated there was a man wearing dark clothing with a flashlight who was knocking on her window.

Police arrived on scene and located who they believed to be the suspect. When they asked to speak to him, he fled, and law enforcement gave chase.

At that time, the suspect broke into another neighboring apartment by going through a glass window. Officers heard screaming from the apartment. The family was inside at the time.

Law enforcement arrested 26-year-old Lew Lew of Omaha, NE, for 3rd Degree Burglary, Fleeing Police, and Intentional Damage to Property.

No injuries occurred.

