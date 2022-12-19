Police: Man and woman wear medical masks & gloves during robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are looking for two suspects who robbed a local store dressed in medical masks and gloves.

Lt. Andrew Siebenborn said the robbery occurred Sunday afternoon in northwest Sioux Falls. A man and woman entered the business wearing medical masks and gloves, claiming they had a gun and demanding cash, and the clerk obliged. The two suspects then fled the scene and have not yet been located.

Lt. Siebenborg said the man was described as approximately 6″ tall, heavier set, and was wearing a gray coat and sunglasses along with the medical mask and gloves at the time of the robbery. The woman is approximately 5′5″ with an average build and was wearing a blue coat, stocking hat, medical mask, and gloves at the time of the robbery.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is still investigating this incident.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.