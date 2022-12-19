Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Man and woman wear medical masks & gloves during robbery

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are looking for two suspects who robbed a local store dressed in medical masks and gloves.

Lt. Andrew Siebenborn said the robbery occurred Sunday afternoon in northwest Sioux Falls. A man and woman entered the business wearing medical masks and gloves, claiming they had a gun and demanding cash, and the clerk obliged. The two suspects then fled the scene and have not yet been located.

Lt. Siebenborg said the man was described as approximately 6″ tall, heavier set, and was wearing a gray coat and sunglasses along with the medical mask and gloves at the time of the robbery. The woman is approximately 5′5″ with an average build and was wearing a blue coat, stocking hat, medical mask, and gloves at the time of the robbery.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is still investigating this incident.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in a vehicle and snowmobile accident
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into waters off east coast
Tucker Kraft celebrates his touchdown catch in SDSU's 39-18 win over Montana State in the FCS...
FRISCO BOUND! Jackrabbits dominate Montana State in FCS Semifinals
Protecting your vehicle from key fob hackers, thieves
Protecting your car from key fob hackers, thieves

Latest News

Lew Chuol Lew was arrested.
Police: Burglar breaks into home while fleeing police
Police Lights
Minnehaha County captain identifies man in Sunday’s fatal snowmobile accident
Joan Adam
South Dakota Secretary of Health Joan Adam retires
Snowstorm
Penalties mount for those who illegally dump snow