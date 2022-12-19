Police: Sioux Falls man assaulted with bag of canned alcohol

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a man was arrested for assaulting someone with a plastic bag of canned alcohol in central Sioux Falls Sunday night.

According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn, law enforcement was dispatched to the 500 block of N Minnesota Ave. at approximately 7:45 p.m. The victim reported he was assaulted by another male while doing work in the area. The victim reportedly asked the suspect to leave him alone. The suspect was armed with two cans of alcohol in a plastic bag and swung the bag at the victim’s head, causing injuries, police report.

The suspect, 38-year-old Robert Thompson of Sioux Falls, was later located and arrested. He was charged with one count of Aggravated Assault.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.