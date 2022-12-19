Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SD Board of Regents to discuss recent SDSU drag show

South Dakota State University tower in fall.
The Board of Regents will meet telephonically on Wednesday, Dec. 21, to discuss the recent drag show at South Dakota State University.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents plans to meet telephonically on Wednesday to discuss the involvement of minors in student-sponsored events like the drag show that took place recently at South Dakota State University.

The issue was first raised at the Regents’ regular meeting earlier this month.

“We respect the First Amendment, but none of us are happy about children being encouraged to participate in this event on a university campus,” said Pam Roberts, president of the Board of Regents. “I have asked our presidents to place a moratorium on minors attending events sponsored by student organizations on campus, for now. In addition, I have instructed our staff to work with the administration and legislative leaders on legislation to clarify the law in this area.”

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in a vehicle and snowmobile accident
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract
Police Lights
Minnehaha County captain identifies man in Sunday’s fatal snowmobile accident
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into waters off east coast
Tucker Kraft celebrates his touchdown catch in SDSU's 39-18 win over Montana State in the FCS...
FRISCO BOUND! Jackrabbits dominate Montana State in FCS Semifinals

Latest News

Former Secretary of State Shantel Krebs and former Deputy Secretary of Election Services Kea...
Kea Warne out at Secretary of State’s office
After having to close during the winter storm last week, small businesses in Aberdeen are...
Holiday event encourages Aberdeen shoppers to stay local
Robert Thompson was charged with one count of aggravated assault.
Police: Sioux Falls man assaulted with bag of canned alcohol
Hanson County Fire
Volunteer firefighters battle Emery fire for hours in cold temps