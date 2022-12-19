SD Board of Regents to discuss recent SDSU drag show

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents plans to meet telephonically on Wednesday to discuss the involvement of minors in student-sponsored events like the drag show that took place recently at South Dakota State University.

The issue was first raised at the Regents’ regular meeting earlier this month.

“We respect the First Amendment, but none of us are happy about children being encouraged to participate in this event on a university campus,” said Pam Roberts, president of the Board of Regents. “I have asked our presidents to place a moratorium on minors attending events sponsored by student organizations on campus, for now. In addition, I have instructed our staff to work with the administration and legislative leaders on legislation to clarify the law in this area.”

