SDSU flips the script on Montana State to avenge 2021 defeat

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It would be hard for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits to argue that revenge is a dish best served cold after they demolished Montana State 39-18 in frigid Brookings last night in the FCS Semifinals nearly a year to the date of the Bobcats ending their season in the same round.

What a difference a year and change in venue made. Last season MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott and the his Bobcats ran for 176 yards and passed for 233 in their 31-17 win over SDSU in Bozeman.

The sledding was much more difficult this time around with the Jacks holding MSU’s top ranked rushing offense to just 52 yards, and the Bobcats managing less than 300 total yards for the game.

The Jackrabbit offense meanwhile physically dominating to the tune of 281 rushing yards, completely flipping last year’s script to return to the FCS National Championship game.

With a side of payback on the way.

SDSU will face North Dakota State in the FCS Championship on January 8th in Frisco, Texas, with exclusive television coverage on KSFY at 1 PM.

