Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend.

If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.

Missing since Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022

• Daniel Brave, 17 years old, reported missing by Rapid City Police Department

• Justin James, 44 years old, reported missing by Sioux Falls Police Department

• Benny Jorgenson, 25 years old, reported missing by Day Co. Sheriff’s Office

Missing since Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

• Omariraine Red Bear, 14 years old, reported missing by Rapid City Police Department

• Stephanie Baysinger, 50 years old, reported missing by Sioux Falls Police Department

Missing since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

• Jennifer Reavis Erickson, 37 years old, reported missing by Sioux Falls Police Department

• Rosa Buffalo Boy, 15 years old, reported missing by Aberdeen Police Department

Numbers to call

Rapid City Police Department: 605-394-4131

Sioux Falls Police Department: 605-367-7000

Day Co. Sheriff’s Office: 605-345-3222

Aberdeen Police Department: 605-626-7000

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.