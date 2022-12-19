South Dakota Secretary of Health Joan Adam retires

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Joan Adam has resigned, according to an email she sent out to department staffers on Monday.

Adam was appointed by Governor Kristi Noem to the position in March, coming into replace former Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon. Prior to serving as Secretary, Adam served as Division Director for Administration, where she oversaw the SD Public Health Laboratory, Correctional Healthcare Services, the Offices of Vital Records and Health Statistics, and Health Information Technology.

Adam’s resignation comes just days after a report by the Daily Signal that the DOH signed a $136,000 contract in June with The Transformation Project. According to their website, The Transformation Project works “to support and empower transgender individuals and their families while educating communities in South Dakota and the surrounding region about gender identity and expression.”

Noem’s office told the media that the contract was signed without her knowledge. On Saturday, Noem’s spokesperson Ian Fury told Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory “the Governor and Secretary Joan Adam had a very frank conversation tonight.”

I would expect that staffing changes at the DOH are imminent. — Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) December 18, 2022

Neither Noem’s office nor the Department of Health have commented publicly yet on the resignation.

