Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Leola senior grateful for his teachers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hans Lapka is a senior who challenges himself in all areas at Leola High School.

“I’m a competitive person, always wanted to be at the top of my class, one of the highest GPA’s so I would have more opportunities when I get out of school, go to better colleges, get a better career,” said Hans.

He has been involved in 4-H for 10 years.

Hans plays football, basketball, and track. He also participates in show choir, often singing the National Anthem at events.

“If I had to pick a characteristic to describe Hans it would be work ethic, whether it would be in my trigonometry classroom or out on the football field, Hans gives 100% to everything he does,” said Leola High School Math teacher Pamela Fauth.

He can be found volunteering in the community as a teacher and refereeing middle school football games.

“Hans is a definite leader and he relates really well to the younger kids, I spoke about his work ethic I think that part of that comes from being raised on a farm. You learn the value of hard work early on a farm. Plus Hans’s parents have always been big supporters of education. They definitely instill the importance of education in their children. That shines through,” said Fauth.

He is planning to go to NSU for accounting and appreciates his time at Leola preparing him for his future.

“I’m grateful for my teachers, they try to make us better, the only thing I can do is push myself to the limit get smarter every day try to learn, and be like them,” said Hans.

Hans will receive a $250 scholarship from FEM Electric Association, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.