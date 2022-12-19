Volunteer firefighters battle Emery fire for hours in cold temps

EMERY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Emery Volunteer Fire Department fought a fire for over four hours in cold temperatures.

According to the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, firefighters were called around 7 p.m. on Saturday with reports of a northwest Emery building on fire. Flames were visible when fire crews arrived on the scene, and they requested aid from Alexandria Fire Dept. and Bridgewater Fire Dept. A crew from the McCook County ambulance was also dispatched for standby at the scene as a precaution.

The post says crews successfully prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings, battling the fire and the cold temperatures for over 4 hours. The building is a total loss.

Representatives of the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office said, “Thank you to our Volunteer Fire Fighters for your time and dedication to our communities.”

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.