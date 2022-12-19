Avera Medical Minute
Volunteer firefighters battle Emery fire for hours in cold temps

Hanson County Fire
Hanson County Fire(Hanson County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EMERY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Emery Volunteer Fire Department fought a fire for over four hours in cold temperatures.

According to the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, firefighters were called around 7 p.m. on Saturday with reports of a northwest Emery building on fire. Flames were visible when fire crews arrived on the scene, and they requested aid from Alexandria Fire Dept. and Bridgewater Fire Dept. A crew from the McCook County ambulance was also dispatched for standby at the scene as a precaution.

The post says crews successfully prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings, battling the fire and the cold temperatures for over 4 hours. The building is a total loss.

Representatives of the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office said, “Thank you to our Volunteer Fire Fighters for your time and dedication to our communities.”

