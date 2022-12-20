In battle of Tigers the Harrisburg girls rally in 4th quarter past Marshall

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg Tigers roared back in the 4th quarter to beat Marshall Monday night on their home floor.

Dan Westby’s team was up by 6 in the 4th quarter when Nick Mayer’s team made a charge. A Kayleigh Hybertson 3 point play and then a Sadie Mehrman hoop were big keys to the win as 5th-ranked Harrisburg improves to 3-0 win the victory.

Abigail Flanagan had 13 points and Sadie Mehrman had 11 points for Harrisburg. Brianna Simpson led both teams with 18 points and 9 rebounds.

