Custer man rescues blind, pregnant mare after storm

Noah Tietsort prepares to lead a blind mare back to her barn following last week's storm.
Noah Tietsort prepares to lead a blind mare back to her barn following last week's storm.(Barbara Jean Atchison)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Noah Tietsort of Custer went more than the extra mile to help a rancher in need.

When last week’s storm ended, Tietsort got on his snowmobile and rode to Lead to help get a blind and pregnant mare back to her barn, according to Barbara Jean Atchison (who shot the photos).

During the storm, the mare got stuck in a snowbank behind a wire fence. Tietsort shoveled the drift and used wire cutters to free the mare; then lead her home.

He also found the ranch’s turkeys that were out in the snow.

