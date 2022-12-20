Day County search recovers body of missing snowmobiler

WAUBAY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a search effort that involved more than 50 people, the body of a Day County man who went missing on Sunday while snowmobiling was recovered Monday morning at Bitter Lake near Waubay.

According to Day County Sheriff Jerred Schreur, the snowmobiler had called someone to notify them that he was stuck on Bitter Lake on Sunday. He had said he was working on getting out, but when he wasn’t heard from again, the Day County Sheriff’s Department began their search.

They were joined in the search by South Dakota Highway Patrol, Game Fish and Parks and Codington County Search and Rescue. That search was paused when daylight ran out.

”There was a lot of community members out all night looking for him, but once daylight came we were able to cut a track of his snowmobile. He did get out and it looked like he was heading toward back home, and unfortunately, hit a patch of thin ice and broke through,” said Schreur.

Sheriff Schreur believes the deep snow may have hindered the snowmobiler’s ability to see the thin ice patch.

“With Bitter Lake being that big, and the big lakes around here, there’s natural springs, there’s waterfall that keeps pockets open. So, when you get that, you can get a thin layer of ice, and then if you get snow, like we got on top of it, it now looks exactly similar to eight, 10, 12 inches of ice. It’s one of those really unfortunate situations that we don’t believe the individual was doing anything abnormal or risky, it was just the simple fact that he did hit a patch of thin ice,” said Schreur.

Although the outcome wasn’t what the search party had hoped for, Sheriff Schreur says he’s thankful a large group of community members came out to help get the family answers.

”Like I said, we had a law enforcement group out, who are great and do a lot, but I was extremely impressed and thankful for the community outpour in the searching that went in. He’s local, right on the lake, so there was a lot of community members looking, like I said, throughout the night. Some of them continued all the way until the morning. So, obviously not a great outcome, but we like to see that outpouring and how people care around here,” said Schreur.

Shreur says the name of the snowmobiler will not be released until later this week once all family members have been notified.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.