Denver Air the sole airline to propose services in Pierre & Watertown

Denver Air Connection
Denver Air Connection
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PIERRE & WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Denver Air Connection was the only airline to bid service in Watertown and Pierre airports.

Denver Air Connection submitted its proposal to provide air service from Pierre and Watertown to the Denver International Airport, Chicago O’hare, and Minneapolis.

“Although we were not the community choice during the last bid selection, we hope that our safety, service, and reliability have made an impression over the last 18 months,” reads the press release.

The airline will offer 12 non-stop round-trip flights weekly, as directed by the RFP.

