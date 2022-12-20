Avera Medical Minute
DEVELOPING: Heavy police presence spotted at northern Sioux Falls Kum & Go

Police on scene
Police on scene(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several first responding units are on scene at a Sioux Falls Kum & Go.

Currently, police tape blocks off the perimeter around the Kum & Go on Russell and Minnesota ave. There are several police units, fire trucks, and an ambulance on the scene as well.

To the north of the gas station, police are blocking off Minnesota ave.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

