DNA leads to identity of MN cold case victim

ST. PAUL, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - A homicide victim has been identified 41 years after his remains were found in southwest Minnesota.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) announced Tuesday that genetic genealogy and DNA has led to the identification of a murder victim whose remains were discovered over four decades ago in Rock County, Minnesota.

Louis Anthony Gattaino, of Omaha, Nebraska, had been missing since October of 1971. He was 25 at that time.

Original case

In March of 1981, a highway worker found skeletal remains of a man near a culvert along Interstate 90 near County Highway 23 in Beaver Creek Township.

The DNA obtained by BCA forensic scientists did not match anyone in convicted offender or missing persons databases. His identity remained a mystery.

Recent progress

In August, researchers from the Doe Project working with a public genealogy database identified a likely genetic connection to Gattaino’s family, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. “BCA agents and Rock County investigators travelled to Omaha to collect DNA samples from several family members. BCA forensic scientists obtained DNA results that support the familial relationship last week and Rock County investigators notified Gattaino’s family members of the results.”

“While it’s not news anyone wants, Louis Gattaino’s family at long last has some answers,” Rock County Sheriff Evan Verbrugge said. “And while there is still much to be learned about Mr. Gattaino’s death, knowing his identity – even decades after he died – is a critically important new clue in this case.”

Call to action

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the BCA, and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office ask anyone who has information about Louis Gattaino’s death or recognizes or had contact with him between 1971 and 1981 to contact the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 507-283-5000.

The BCA also urges families with missing loved ones to report them missing to law enforcement and to provide DNA for comparison to unidentified remains DNA in Minnesota and across the nation. The process starts with contacting local law enforcement.

Doe Network

The Doe Network’s efforts in this case resulted in Louis Gattaino being identified. The Doe Network works to assist in resolving missing and unidentified persons cases. Learn more about The Doe Network.

