DOC: Inmate dies at 63 while serving life sentences

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Department of Corrections, a South Dakota state inmate passed away while serving two life and one 25-year sentence.

The inmate, Jimmy Weatherford, was 63 years old and passed away in the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls on Dec. 18. The DOC did not disclose the cause of death.

Weatherford was serving two life sentences for first-degree murder and a 25-year sentence for attempted first-degree murder from Pennington County.

