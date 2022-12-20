Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Ethics board dismisses Noem plane case, says law is unclear

South Dakota’s ethics board dismissed a complaint against Gov. Noem for using state government...
South Dakota’s ethics board dismissed a complaint against Gov. Noem for using state government aircraft to attend events hosted by political organizations because state law does not define what is meant by “state business.”
By Stephen Groves
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota’s ethics board has dismissed a complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem for using state government aircraft to attend events hosted by political organizations because state law does not define what is meant by “state business.”

The three retired judges on the Government Accountability Board evaluating the complaint met after they received the results of a Division of Criminal Investigation probe into trips the Republican governor took in 2019. They then unanimously voted to dismiss the complaint. But former Judge David Gienapp, one of the board members, says “there may or may not have been actions contrary” to the state law that bars government aircraft from being used only while conducting “state business.” But state law does not define what state business is.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
Baby's feet
Sanford Health announces their top baby names of 2022
It is believed the individual hit a patch of thin ice and broke through.
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered
Police Lights
Minnehaha County captain identifies man in Sunday’s fatal snowmobile accident
DOC: Inmate dies at 63 while serving life sentences

Latest News

Department of Public Safety provides storm assistance to SD tribes
Dangerous Cold for Thursday and Friday
Tyler Roney's Tuesday Forecast
Louis Anthony Gattaino of Omaha, Nebraska, had been missing since October 1971.
DNA leads to identity of MN cold case victim
SAM offers free bus rides during cold weather