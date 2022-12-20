Avera Medical Minute
LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Lincoln vs. Jefferson basketball game

LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Lincoln vs Washington basketball game
LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Lincoln vs Washington basketball game(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jefferson basketball team will take on Lincoln, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live.

The livestream is available in the video player below and begins at 6:45 p.m.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free livestreams of high school sporting events this winter. All games will also be streamed at metrosports.tv.

