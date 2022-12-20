Locals raise money for K9 Rescue Foundation with holiday lights show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A spectacular light display in a Sioux Falls neighborhood is not only helping bring Christmas cheer.

The “Lights on Lotta” display takes donations for Big Paws K9 Rescue Foundation, a group that trains and donates service dogs to disabled veterans and former first responders. The Christmas light display raised $15,000 last year and aims to raise $20,000 this year.

“Our organization is based entirely on donations, so that obviously is important,” said Gail Dickerson, Big Paws Canine Foundation Director of Operations. “But what touches our hearts is the fact that this is just a regular neighborhood, with regular people doing extraordinary things and giving back to groups like ours.”

Tonight will be first responders night, located at 311 W Lotta St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105.

