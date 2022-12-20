Avera Medical Minute
New indoor fish cleaning station opens in Chamberlain

Fish cleaning
Fish cleaning(Mike Lauritsen)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials from South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, the City of Chamberlain, and the Chamberlain Explorers Club celebrated the completion of a new enclosed fish cleaning station.

Officials held Ribbon Cutting on Monday at the Chamberlain enclosed fish cleaning station located at 406 North Main Street in Chamberlain, according to their press release.

The new facility is ADA accessible and includes a new high-capacity fish grinding table, a washing station, a bathroom, heated floors, and air conditioning. Outside the new facility is a photo station with a new sign that states, “Chamberlain, SD - Walleye Capital of the World.”

Ribbon Cutting for indoor fish cleaning
Ribbon Cutting for indoor fish cleaning(Mike Lauritsen)

The state Game Fish and Park Department worked in partnership with the City of Chamberlain to help make this project a reality. Game Fish and Parks financial support helped with the construction while the City provided the top-of-the-line table and grinder, and labor for the new building.

“We’re proud to partner on projects like this throughout the state that support communities and provide better facilities for sportsmen and women,” reads a statement from Game Fish and Parks.

According to the Economic Development Director, Mike Lauritsen, the inspiration for the cleaning station came from two fishing enthusiasts that happen to be City employees.

“Street Superintendent Kevin Olesen and Parks Superintendent Scott Simonsen approached me with the idea. After a couple of conversations with local GF&P Conservation Officers Diana Landegent and Travis March, explaining that funding options were available, the conversation shifted to working with officials in Pierre,” said Lauritsen. “The whole process moved quickly, and within a couple of weeks, an agreement with GF&P was in place.”

The city previously provided an outdoor cleaning station that opened in May and closed in October. This limited anglers’ availability to dispose of fish for more than half the year. The new facility is open year-round.

“This new facility is a welcome and important addition for anglers. Fishermen come to our community as soon as the ice is out, often in March or April, and if the weather cooperates, will fish until early December,” said Mayor Chad Mutziger. “We are happy to be a destination for sportsmen, and this new year-round facility provides another reason to visit our community.”

Fish cleaning station
Fish cleaning station(Mike Lauritsen)

The cleaning station is conveniently located between two public boat ramps at American Creek Campground and American Creek Marina.

“Every year, these young men help fund community projects. This year, they donated almost $8,000 for two projects in Chamberlain, including this fish cleaning station. It’s a wonderful example of service leadership,” said Doug Knust, Chamberlain Explorers Club advisor.

“We are working on additional projects with the city, Game Fish and Parks, and the Explorers Club to provide more access to the outdoors that are ADA accessible. It’s rewarding to be part of community improvements that have multiple parties working toward the same goal,” said Mike Lauritsen, Economic Development Director. “I also want to thank city staff and the 11 local contractors that worked on this project.”

