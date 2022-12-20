Avera Medical Minute
Paige Meyer returns and Jacks beat Oral Roberts with Myah Selland leading the way

Jacks edge ORU 83-80 at Frost Arena
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:05 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Paige Meyer with 9 points, made a triumphant return to the SDSU lineup Monday night when the Jackrabbits edge Oral Roberts 83-80 at Frost Arena to open the Summit League schedule.

Myah Selland led the way with 15 points, Paiton Burckhard had 11 and Tori Nelson as the Jacks rallied past ORU for the win despite 25 points from Hannah Cooper. SDSU trailed 37-30 at the half but a 26-19 surge in the 4th quarter was the difference.

The Jacks improved to 8-5 with the victory. They will host UMKC Wednesday night trying to improve to 2-0 in league play.

