Police: Car thefts increase in winter weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department offered tips for preventing car thefts this winter.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens reported at Tuesday’s briefing that a vehicle was stole while the owner had been warming it up—not uncommon at this time of year.

Clemens said the police see an increase in stolen cars in cold weather because of owners not monitoring their vehicles while they warm up. He stated that the majority of stolen vehicles reported to Sioux Falls police, around 90 percent, occurred when the keys were left inside the vehicle.

Clemens said using a remote start is preferrable, but for those who do not have a remote start, he recommends having a second set of keys so that the car can be locked while it warms up. Even with the car locked, however, Clemens cautions that it doesn’t take much for a criminal to break a window to steal the vehicle, so owners should still be watching their car.

“We don’t want to make it easier for the criminals,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.